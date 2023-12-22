Mount Marapi in West Sumatra, Indonesia, experienced a massive eruption on December 22, with videos of the volcanic activity quickly going viral on social media. This follows another eruption in western Indonesia on December 3, where an ash cloud reached a staggering 9,800 feet into the sky. The town of Bukittinggi, located southeast of the volcano, was reportedly covered in ash from the recent eruption. Indonesia: Volcano Erupts at Mount Marapi, Throws Colossal Ash Plumes Over 9,800 Feet Into Sky (Watch Video).

Mount Marapi Volcano Erupts

Jum'at 22 Desember 2023 pukul 12 30 . Abu vulkanik mengarah ke kecamatan Sepuluh Koto, dan kota Padang Panjang. #Marapi pic.twitter.com/IKwcybrR33 — 45 menit (@LokalPendaki) December 22, 2023

WATCH: Massive eruption of Mount Marapi in Indonesiapic.twitter.com/an4GqCJVbe — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) December 22, 2023

Indonesia's Mount Marapi Eruption

Penampakan gunung marapi kembali erupsi yang di rekam dari Jorong Parabek, Kecamatan Banuhampu, Kabupaten Agam, Jumat (22/12/2023) sekira pukul 12.26 WIB. 📽️ : @ahlilsptra___ pic.twitter.com/PGV63BYbGF — Sumbarkita.id (@Sumbarkita_id) December 22, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)