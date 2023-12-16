A major fire broke out at a crude oil distillation unit at a refinery in the Iranian city of Isfahan, situated in the country's centre. The semi-official Mehr news agency claimed that a senior official in the Isfahan governorate stated that no one was injured and that the fire had been put out. According to the reports, the refinery's unit 3 entry pipes caught fire. However, the reason behind the pipes catching fire remains unclear. Iran Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Warehouses in Tehran, No Casualty Reported.

Iran Fire Video

BREAKING: Major fire breaks out at refinery in Isfahan city of Iran pic.twitter.com/2P4wHQBymY — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) December 16, 2023

Fire in Isfahan Refiner, #Iran A fire has occurred in one of the crude oil distillation units of Isfahan Refinery. Rescuers were dispatched to the scene. pic.twitter.com/mq7ZMRF1Hf — godfather (@Truthgodfather) December 16, 2023

