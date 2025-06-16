Early on June 16, Iran reportedly launched a fresh wave of ballistic missiles targeting Israel, triggering air raid sirens across several regions, including Tel Aviv. Videos shared on social media show missiles streaking across the night sky, with some reportedly impacting the Haifa refinery. Loud blasts were heard in Jerusalem, adding to the rising tension. Another video posted by journalist Sulaiman Ahmed showed what appeared to be a hypersonic missile striking Tel Aviv. Donald Trump Vetoed Israeli Plan to Kill Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, US Official Tells AP.

Iran Launches Ballistic Missiles at Israel

Iran Launches Ballistic Missiles at Haifa Refinery

BREAKING: Reports of Iranian ballistic missile strike on Haifa refinery in Israel — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) June 16, 2025

Blasts Heard in Jerusalem

BREAKING: Blasts heard in Jerusalem — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) June 16, 2025

Iran Fires Missiles into Israel

BREAKING: Iranian ballistic missile impacts seen in Tel Aviv area — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) June 16, 2025

Hypersonic Missile Hit Tel Aviv

BREAKING: Hypersonic missile impact in Tel Aviv. pic.twitter.com/TdgGjK7tBE — Sulaiman Ahmed (@ShaykhSulaiman) June 16, 2025

