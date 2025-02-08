A picture going viral on social media shows US President Donald Trump posing alongside Elon Musk and Tucker Carlson at the White House. The picture was reshared by billionaire Elon Musk and first posted on X (formerly Twitter) by President Donald Trump from his official account. In the picture, Elon Musk and Tucker Carlson are seen wearing massive Make America Great Again (MAGA) caps as they pose for the camera with US President Donald Trump. PM Narendra Modi To Visit United States This Month To Meet President Donald Trump, Possibly Meeting With SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

Photo of Donald Trump, Elon Musk and Tucker Carlson Goes Viral

