The spokesman of Hamas’ armed wing called on Thursday for the escalation of the confrontation with Israel on all resistance fronts. “We call for escalation of the confrontation with the occupation throughout the West Bank and all resistance fronts”, the spokesman for the Izz el-Deen al-Qassam Brigades, Abu Ubaida, said in a video speech aired by Al Jazeera TV. Israel-Palestine War: Israeli Military Unveils What It Claims Major Hamas Militant Hideout Beneath Gaza City's Al-Shifa Hospital (Watch Videos).

