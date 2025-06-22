Amid the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict, the Iranian Parliament has ordered the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. It is worth noting that over 20 per cent of global oil production flows through the Hormuz Strait. The Strait of Hormuz is a strait between the Gulf of Oman and the Persian Gulf. It is also learned that the final decision to close the Strait of Hormuz now lies with the country’s top security body. The move by the Iranian parliament comes following Operation Midnight Hammer by the United States. Notably, the US military struck three nuclear sites - Isfahan, Natanz and Fordow, in Iran early Sunday, June 22, inserting itself into Israel's effort to destroy Iran's nuclear programme. Operation Midnight Hammer: US Inserts Itself Into Israel-Iran War, Strikes on Isfahan, Natanz and Fordow Nuclear Sites.

