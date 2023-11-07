An organised attempt to assassinate Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas reportedly took place on Tuesday, November 7. Abbas was handed a 24-hour ultimatum by the "Sons of Abu Jandal," who were purportedly organised within the West Bank's Palestinian security system, to take action against Israel. As the deadline approached on Tuesday, Abbas' convoy came under attack. The Sons of Abu Jandal group claimed credit for the incident. One of Abbas' bodyguards was reportedly shot during the exchange of fire. Israel-Hamas War: Palestinian Civilians Fleeing Northern Gaza’s Combat Zone Repor Terrifying Journey on Foot Past Israeli Tanks (Watch Video).

Video of Alleged Assassination Attempt on Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas Surfaces Online

BREAKING: Assassination attempt on Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbaspic.twitter.com/1kPv3dpvEu — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 7, 2023

