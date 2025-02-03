A powerful explosion rocked the lobby of the high-end "Scarlet Sails" apartment complex in Moscow on Monday, February 3, resulting in one fatality and four injuries, including pro-Russian warlord Armen Sarkisyan. Sarkisyan, a controversial paramilitary leader accused of aiding Russia's war efforts in Donetsk, was critically injured in the blast, with reports indicating that his leg is being amputated. The explosion occurred as Sarkisyan entered the complex with his bodyguards, raising suspicions of a targeted assassination. While Russia has labelled the incident as such, no group has claimed responsibility yet. Russia Destroys Drone Heading Towards Moscow: Report.

Armen Sarkisyan Injured in Apparent Assassination Attempt in Moscow

