Ryan Wesley Routh on Tuesday, September 23, was found guilty of plotting to kill US President Donald Trump at his Florida golf club last year. Ryan Routh (59) was convicted of attempting to assassinate a major presidential candidate, a charge carrying a possible life sentence, as well as assaulting a federal officer and several weapons violations. The verdict was read by Florida-based Judge Aileen Cannon at the federal courthouse in Fort Pierce. According to the authorities, Routh perched himself outside the fence of Trump International Golf Club with a rifle on September 15, 2024, and waited over 11 hours for Donald Trump to walk into his line of sight. Shortly after the Ryan Routh verdict, FBI Director Kash Patel said he was proud of the agency and its partners for working together to deliver justice. "We have a lot more work to do to crack down on political violence and make sure those who engage in this heinous behavior are off the streets and behind bars," he said. Charlie Kirk Assassinated: Conservative Activist Dies After Being Shot at Utah Valley University Event, Confirms US President Donald Trump (Watch Video).

Ryan Routh Found Guilty of 2024 Attempted Assassination of Donald Trump

JUST IN - Trump golf course assassin, Ryan Routh, found guilty on all charges — Fox — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) September 23, 2025

Kash Patel Says 'Proud of FBI and Its Partners'

Proud of the FBI and our partners for working together to deliver justice against Ryan Routh, the individual who attempted to assassinate President Trump. We have a lot more work to do to crack down on political violence and make sure those who engage in this heinous behavior… — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) September 23, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of FBI Director Kash Patel). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)