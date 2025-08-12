Miguel Uribe Turbay, Colombian senator and presidential candidate died on Monday, August 11, 2025, weeks after being shot in the head during a campaign rally on June 7. He was 39. In a heartfelt Instagram post, María Carolina Hoyos Turbay paid tribute to her brother. In her emotional message, she wrote, “I’m sure that our mom, who loves you so much, is welcoming you today with open arms… tell my mom that I love her… it comforts me to know that now you two are together,” before signing off with a poignant “Goodbye, to God!” Her words also carried the weight of the family’s past tragedy, their mother, renowned journalist Diana Turbay and daughter of former President of Colombia Julio César Turbay Ayala, was kidnapped by drug lord Pablo Escobar’s Medellín Cartel in 1990 and killed during a botched rescue operation in January 1991. The loss of both her mother and brother has marked María Carolina’s life with profound grief, underscoring the dangers faced by public figures in Colombia.

