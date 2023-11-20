Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis released video footage of the hijacking of an 'Israeli cargo ship' in the Red Sea on Monday, November 20. Up to 52 individuals are allegedly on board a cargo ship owned by Israel that the militant organisation has hijacked. It follows the Yemeni group known as the Houthis' declaration that they would attack any vessel owned by Israel or fly their flag in the Red Sea in the backdrop of Israel’s ongoing war with Palestine. Israeli Ship ‘Galaxy Leader’ Hijacked by Houthi Group in Red Sea With Atleast 52 People Onboard: Report.

Houthis Releases Footage of Militants Taking Over Israeli Vessel in Red Sea

🚨 Breaking: #Houthis release footage of the operation seizing the #Japanese ship in the Red Sea. pic.twitter.com/ntdZCL68Fi — Barzan Sadiq (@BarzanSadiq) November 20, 2023

BREAKING: Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis release video footage of the group's hijacking of 'Israeli cargo ship' in Red Sea pic.twitter.com/5nc3TnJrCU — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 20, 2023

