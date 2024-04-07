The holy month of Ramzan, or Ramadan, will be ending soon. Muslim community members in countries such as Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar and other Gulf countries will look for the Shawwal crescent on Monday, April 8. Muslims in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Yemen, Iraq, Syria, Egypt and Palestine began the Ramadan fast on March 11. As the holy month of Ramadan nears its end, people in these countries will look for the crescent moon of Shawwal month (Ramadan Chant Raat) on Monday, April 8. If the crescent moon is sighted on April 8, Eid al-Fitr will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 9. However, if the moon is not sighted, then the holy month of Ramadan will complete 30 days on April 9, and Muslims will celebrate Eid al-Fitr on Wednesday, April 10. Ramadan 2024 Traditional Food: From Dates to Kebabs, Top 5 Delicious Food Items for Breaking Your Fast During Iftar.

