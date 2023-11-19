Up to 52 individuals are allegedly on board a cargo ship owned by Israel that has been hijacked by an Iran-based militant organisation. It follows the Yemeni group known as the Houthis' declaration that they would attack any ship owned by Israel or flying their flag in the Red Sea. According to Axios, Israeli officials verified that the rebels had seized control of the ship, which is partially owned by one of their firms. But the IDF continued to deny that the ship was Israeli. If reports are to be believed, nobody from Israel is on board the enormous carrier. Further, the ship has not reported its position on ship tracking services for 26 hours. Israel-Hamas War: IDF Identifies Another Soldier Killed in Action in Gaza.

Israeli Ship ‘Galaxy Leader’ Hijacked by Houthi Group in Red Sea

BREAKING: Reports of hijacking of the Israeli ship "Galaxy Leader" by the Houthi group - Al Arabiya — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 19, 2023

