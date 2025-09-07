Japan’s Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba announced his resignation on Sunday, citing weeks of mounting political pressure and internal party divisions. Speaking at a press briefing, Ishiba said, "I made a difficult decision to step down" and expressed his hope that members of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) would overcome the "difficult divide" within the party. He indicated that he had been contemplating his position since last year’s election but waited for the right timing, noting progress with a US tariff agreement. Ishiba called for an emergency LDP leadership race, clarifying he would not participate, and stated he would continue his duties until a new successor is chosen. Shigeru Ishiba Plans to Resign: Japanese Prime Minister to Step Down to Avert Split in Party Over Major Electoral Setback in Parliament.

BREAKING: Japan's Prime Minister Ishiba announces resignation — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) September 7, 2025

Japan’s PM Shigeru Ishiba Announces Resignation

BREAKING 🔴 Japan’s Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba officially announces he is resigning. https://t.co/FF0nfRSCLO pic.twitter.com/xzHfGvllX9 — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) September 7, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)