The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) carried out a precision drone strike in Nabatieh, southern Lebanon, eliminating senior Hezbollah air defense commander Hassan Abbas Izzedine. The IDF described Izzedine as a key figure in rebuilding Hezbollah’s air defense capabilities and securing new weapons to challenge Israeli military aircraft. A second Israeli airstrike soon followed, targeting a vehicle carrying Hezbollah operatives suspected of moving weapons. The IDF stated that Izzedine was a "significant source of knowledge" in Hezbollah’s aerial defense unit and played a crucial role in restoring its infrastructure after previous Israeli attacks. Israel-Palestine Conflict: Senior Hamas Commander, Youth Killed in West Bank During Military Operation Carried Out by IDF.

IDF Drone Strike Kills Hezbollah Commander in Lebanon

