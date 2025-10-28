Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday, October 28, ordered the military to carry out what he described as “powerful strikes” in Gaza. According to an Associated Press report, Netanyahu’s order came after Hamas returned a set of remains that Israel said belonged to a hostage recovered earlier in the war. The prime minister called the return a “clear violation” of the ceasefire agreement, which stipulates that Hamas must hand over all Israeli hostage remains promptly. What Has Israel Achieved in 2 Years of War in Gaza?

Benjamin Netanyahu Orders Military Strikes in Gaza

JUST IN - Netanyahu orders military to carry out "powerful strikes in the Gaza strip immediately" — Sky — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) October 28, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Associated Press), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)