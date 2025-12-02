The Adiala jail authorities today, December 2, allowed former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's sister, Uzma Khanum, to meet him. This came after the jail authorities repeatedly denied his family members and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders from meeting the party founder in prison. After meeting her brother, Imran Khan's sister, Uzma Khanum, said that her brother's health is perfectly fine. "However, he said that they are subjecting him to mental torture, and that Asim Munir is responsible for all of this," she said. A video of her statement was also shared by the PTI's USA account. Earlier in the day, Uzma Khanum went inside the prison to meet Imran Khan while scores of PTI supporters gathered outside the Adiala jail. Imran Khan Alive in Adiala Jail; Pakistan Lawmaker Says Regime Pressuring Pakistan Tehreek-E-Insaf Founder to Leave Country.

Imran Khan's Health Is Perfectly Fine, Says His Sister Uzma Khanum

After nearly one month, Imran Khan’s sister was finally allowed to meet him today. “Imran Khan’s health is perfectly fine. However, he said that they are subjecting him to mental torture, and that Asim Munir is responsible for all of this.” Dr. Uzma.#FreeImranKhan pic.twitter.com/YbFvlQIPjS — PTI USA Official (@PTIOfficialUSA) December 2, 2025

