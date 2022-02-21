People with COVID-19 won't be legally required to self-isolate in England starting Thursday as the U.K. government as part of a plan for "living with COVID" is also likely to see testing for the coronavirus scaled back. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said ending all of the legal restrictions brought in to curb the spread of the virus will let people in the U.K. "protect ourselves without restricting our freedoms."

See Tweet:

