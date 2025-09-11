A Long Island retirement community turned into chaos after 76-year-old Kathleen Schuman allegedly shot her 67-year-old neighbor Richard Catrone in the face with a flare gun during a fiery dispute over pets. The shocking clash unfolded on Sept. 8 in West Babylon, New York, leaving Catrone needing six stitches. Police said both residents suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Viral Ring video shows Schuman firing at close range before Catrone grabs her by the hair and yells, “F*** idiot! What is wrong with you?” Neighbours described a long-simmering feud between the two, with claims of ongoing harassment involving Schuman’s cat and Catrone’s dog. Schuman pleaded not guilty to assault and is due back in court September 12. US: Teenage Girl Miraculously Survives After Being Hit by Car and Slammed Into Wall in Bishopville, Viral Video Surfaces.

Long Island Woman Shoots Neighbour With Flare Gun

NEW: Elderly woman hits her neighbor in the face with a flare after a months-long feud inside their retirement community. 76-year-old Kathleen Schuman fired a shot at 67-year-old Richard Catrone at their Long Island community, sending him to the hospital. He was hit in the… pic.twitter.com/IU3ZQGEqQz — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 10, 2025

