The Dutch court on Thursday announced verdict on shooting down of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17. The flight was shot down in 2014 by Russian BUK missile. The Dutch court is handling the trial of the four suspects who allegedly shot down the flight. Judge Hendrik Steenhuis in his verdict said that the Malaysia Airlines MH17 flight was shot down by firing of Russian-made missile from a farm field in Ukraine's Pervomaisk. He further said that the shooting down of the flight claimed lives of all 283 passengers and 15 crew members onboard. Also Read | MH17 Verdict: Three Found Guilty for Shooting Down Malaysia Airlines Passenger Plane in 2014.

