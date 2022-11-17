Three men have been convicted of murder for their role in the 2014 shooting down of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over Eastern Ukraine. The Dutch court sentenced them to life in prison. The downing of flight MH17 killed all 298 passengers and crew.

Flight MH17 Verdict:

Three men found guilty of murder for shooting down a passenger plane flying over eastern Ukraine in 2014, killing 298 people https://t.co/iWyOK1n3pm — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) November 17, 2022

