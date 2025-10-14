A small aircraft, a Socata TBM 700, crashed on the median of Interstate 195 in Dartmouth, Massachusetts, on Monday morning, October 13, catching fire and killing two people. The victims, Thomas Perkins, 68, and Agatha Perkins, 66, from Middletown, Rhode Island, were found inside the fuselage and pronounced dead at the scene. A woman driving a Hyundai Sonata was injured when parts of the plane struck her car; she was treated and released from St. Luke’s Hospital. The plane had taken off from New Bedford Regional Airport around 8 AM, and portions of the wreckage were scattered into a nearby woodline. Reportedly, the pilot had not filed a flight plan or disclosed the number of passengers aboard. The crash occurred amid strong winds and rain from a nor’easter affecting the region, and the National Transportation Safety Board has launched an investigation into the cause. US Plane Crash: 2 Small Aircraft Cessna 172 and Extra EA-300 Collide Mid-Air While Attempting To Land at Fort Morgan Municipal Airport in Colorado; 1 Dead and 3 Injured (See Pics and Videos).

Massachusetts Plane Crash: 2 Dead, 1 Injured on I-195

Plane crash on 195 in Dartmouth, Massachusetts. pic.twitter.com/oqVcvTtCGd — Jessica Machado (@jessmachadoshow) October 13, 2025

Socata TBM 700 Crashes on I-195 Median in Dartmouth

2 dead in fiery small plane crash on Route 195 in Dartmouth Plane crash victims identified The district attorney identified the victims as 68-year-old Thomas Perkins & his wife, 66-year-old Agatha Perkins. Both are from Middletown, Rhode Island.#Dartmouth #Massachusetts #USA pic.twitter.com/wkJDrz7iuT — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) October 14, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Jessica Machado), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)