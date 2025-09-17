Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating his 75th birthday today, September 17. On Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday, prayers were held at Sri Lanka's largest Dawoodi Bohra mosque in Colombo. A video shared by DD News shows community members offering prayers for PM Modi and wishing him health, long life, and continued success in serving India. Meanwhile, PMNarendra Modi's 75th birthday was marked in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi with Vedic rituals, a special "dugdhabhishek" (milk offering) to the Ganga, prayers at the Kashi Vishvanath temple, inauguration of a cleanliness drive and celebrations in his adopted village of Jayapur. Narendra Modi Birthday Wishes: From Donald Trump to Giorgia Meloni, List of World Leaders Who Extended Birthday Greetings to Prime Minister of India.

Prayers Held at Bohra Mosque in Colombo on PM Narendra Modi's 75th Birthday

On PM @narendramodi's 75th birthday, special prayers were held at the Bohra Mosque in Colombo with community members wishing him health, long life, and continued success in serving India.#SevaParv #ModiBirthday #PMModiBirthday #SewaPakhwada #75thBirthday pic.twitter.com/fl6P2nwZcQ — DD News (@DDNewslive) September 17, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Official X Account of DD News), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)