Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked his 75th birthday on Wednesday, September 17, with warm wishes from leaders around the world. While US President Donald Trump became the first world leader to wish PM Modi on his 75th birthday, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu praised India’s friendship with Israel and the milestones both countries have achieved together. Italian PM Giorgia Meloni also wished Prime Minister Modi, saying, "His strength, his determination, and his ability to lead millions of people are a source of inspiration." Other world leaders who wished PM Modi are Australia PM Anthony Albanese, New Zealand's Christopher Luxon, Guyana President Irfaan Ali, Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay, and Dominica's Roosevelt Skerrit. PM Modi Birthday 2025 Wishes: Nitin Gadkari, Yogi Adityanath and Other BJP Leaders Extend Greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi As He Turns 75.

US President Donald Trump Calls PM Modi To Convey Birthday Greetings

"Just had a wonderful phone call with my friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I wished him a very Happy Birthday! He is doing a tremendous job. Narendra: Thank you for your support on ending the War between Russia and Ukraine!" - President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/2IAOyHWKEt — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 16, 2025

PM Modi Thanks US President Donald Trump for Birthday Wishes

Thank you, my friend, President Trump, for your phone call and warm greetings on my 75th birthday. Like you, I am also fully committed to taking the India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership to new heights. We support your initiatives towards a peaceful resolution of the… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 16, 2025

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Extends Birthday Greetings to PM Modi

Happy birthday to my dear friend, Prime Minister @narendramodi. Together we will take our partnership to new heights. 🇮🇱🤝🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/hNOiQDOtdw — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) September 17, 2025

Italy PM Giorgia Meloni Wishes Narendra Modi on His 75th Birthday

Buon 75° compleanno al Primo Ministro indiano @narendramodi. La sua forza, la sua determinazione e la sua capacità di guidare milioni di persone sono fonte di ispirazione. Con amicizia e stima gli auguro salute ed energia per continuare a guidare l’India verso un futuro luminoso… pic.twitter.com/OqXr1GFlc0 — Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) September 17, 2025

Australia's Anthony Albanese Greets PM Modi

Thank you, my friend, Prime Minister Albanese for your kind wishes. I look forward to further strengthening the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and our close people-to-people ties.@AlboMP https://t.co/j3OChsQRM8 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2025

New Zealand PM Extends Birthday Greetings to PM Modi

Thank you, Prime Minister Luxon, for your warm wishes. I deeply cherish our friendship. New Zealand is an important partner in India’s journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047@chrisluxonmp https://t.co/IHdXAwe98m — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2025

Guyana President Irfaan Ali Extends Congratulations to PM Modi on 75th Birth Anniversary

Thank you, President Ali, for your kind wishes. I am touched by your warm sentiments that reflect the deep bonds of friendship and mutual trust between India and Guyana.@presidentaligy https://t.co/osJibCbM8G — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2025

Warm Birthday Wishes to PM Modi: Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay

Thank you, Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, for your kind wishes. I look forward to working with you to further strengthen our special partnership with Bhutan.@tsheringtobgay https://t.co/k7HptCv3mJ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2025

Dominica PM Greets PM Modi on 75th Birthday

Thank you for your kind wishes, Prime Minister Skeritt. India deeply cherishes the strong bonds of friendship and solidarity with the Commonwealth of Dominica.@SkerritR https://t.co/572TmHV4Ce — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2025

