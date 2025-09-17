Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked his 75th birthday on Wednesday, September 17, with warm wishes from leaders around the world. While US President Donald Trump became the first world leader to wish PM Modi on his 75th birthday, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu praised India’s friendship with Israel and the milestones both countries have achieved together. Italian PM Giorgia Meloni also wished Prime Minister Modi, saying, "His strength, his determination, and his ability to lead millions of people are a source of inspiration." Other world leaders who wished PM Modi are Australia PM Anthony Albanese, New Zealand's Christopher Luxon, Guyana President Irfaan Ali, Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay, and Dominica's Roosevelt Skerrit. PM Modi Birthday 2025 Wishes: Nitin Gadkari, Yogi Adityanath and Other BJP Leaders Extend Greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi As He Turns 75.

US President Donald Trump Calls PM Modi To Convey Birthday Greetings

PM Modi Thanks US President Donald Trump for Birthday Wishes

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Extends Birthday Greetings to PM Modi 

Italy PM Giorgia Meloni Wishes Narendra Modi on His 75th Birthday

Australia's Anthony Albanese Greets PM Modi 

New Zealand PM Extends Birthday Greetings to PM Modi

Guyana President Irfaan Ali Extends Congratulations to PM Modi on 75th Birth Anniversary

Warm Birthday Wishes to PM Modi: Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay

Dominica PM Greets PM Modi on 75th Birthday

