Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) are likely to postpone its upcoming AFG vs SL 2026 white-ball series against Afghanistan in the United Arab Emirates. The decision comes in light of the escalating security concerns and regional airspace closures linked to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. The AFG vs SL 2026 features three T20Is and three ODIs, and is set to begin on 13 March across Sharjah and Dubai. Both cricket boards are actively monitoring the regional situation, and in case the AFG vs SL 2026 ODI and T20I tour is postponed, alternative dates and potential venue changes will be explored once logistical stability returns. Rashid Khan Sacked As Ibrahim Zadran Named Afghanistan T20I Captain; ACB Announces White-Ball Squads For AFG vs SL 2026.

SLC To Postpone AFG vs SL 2026 Series?

Sri Lanka Cricket has decided to postpone the upcoming T20 and ODI series against Afghanistan in Sharjah and Dubai due to the current situation - Sources - — Roshan Abeysinghe (@RoshanCricket) March 7, 2026

