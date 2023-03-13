US space agency NASA has said that the chance an asteroid will hit Earth on Valentine's Day 2046 remains small. However, NASA said that new models put the chance of the asteroid hitting the Earth on Valentine's Day 2046 at 1 in 360, up from 1 in 560 a week ago and 1 in 1,200 on March 1. Last week, NASA said that an asteroid that was discovered late in February has a "very small chance" of impacting the Earth on Valentine’s Day in 2046. The asteroid named 2023 DW was first discovered in Chile at the end of February month. Asteroid Size of Delivery Truck Coming Very Close to Earth, NASA Reveals If It Will Hit Our Planet.

Chance of Asteroid Hitting Earth on Valentine’s Day 2046 Remains Small

NASA says the chance an asteroid will hit Earth on Valentine's Day 2046 remains small but new models puts the chance at 1 in 360, up from 1 in 560 a week ago and 1 in 1,200 on March 1 — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) March 13, 2023

