A town hall meeting in Cranford, New Jersey, turned into a viral spectacle after independent candidate Will Thilly stunned attendees with a breakdance routine before raising serious concerns about rising taxes. Thilly, a genetic researcher running for the Cranford Township Committee for the third time, casually asked about everyone’s weekend, shared stories from a Mexico trip, then pivoted to grilling officials about why household taxes spiked far beyond referendum estimates. Known for his eccentric appearances, Thilly ended his performance with a smooth moonwalk exit as the room erupted in laughter. Mayor Terrence Curran quipped, “Thank you, Mr Thilly. I like the interpretive dance.” Thilly regularly posts his antics on Instagram, blending entertainment with activism, and has once again captured social media’s attention with his unconventional campaign style. US: Viral Video Shows Man Rocking Pair of High Heels in Ohio, Netizens React.

Candidate Breakdances, Moonwalks at Town Hall While Protesting Taxes

NEW: New Jersey man starts break-dancing during a town hall meeting in protest against property tax hikes. Town council candidate Will Thilly was seen spinning on the floor at one point during the Cranford, New Jersey meeting. When he was finished, Thilly moonwalked back to his… pic.twitter.com/LnRqCbnnHy — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 5, 2025

