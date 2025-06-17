A shocking incident unfolded inside a Manhattan courthouse on June 16 when a knife-wielding man, identified as 37-year-old Jonathan Wohl, slashed two court officers. A disturbing video shows Wohl suddenly attacking one officer in the face before stabbing another in the neck. The chaos prompted other officers to intervene quickly and subdue the attacker. Both injured officers were rushed to the hospital and are reported to be in stable condition. Wohl, who has 18 prior arrests and three open cases, was known for repeatedly harassing court personnel. US: FBI Stops Teen Planning Chlorine Bomb Attack and Mass Shooting at Theatre in Washington’s Kelso.

Man Slashes 2 Officers Inside Manhattan Courthouse in New York

NEW: Knife-wielding New York man slashes two officers in a Manhattan courthouse, hits one in the neck and the other in the face in footage obtained by the New York Post. The suspect has been identified as 37-year-old Jonathan Wohl. To no one's surprise, Wohl has 18 prior… pic.twitter.com/y7YtKOJFgI — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 16, 2025

