New Zealand’s Parliament was briefly suspended on Thursday after people in the public gallery broke into an unsanctioned haka following the maiden speech of Te Pati Māori’s newest MP, Oriini Kaipara. Kaipara, elected in September to fill a vacant seat, delivered her first address to the House, after which members and attendees performed a pre-approved Māori song to celebrate her induction. However, the public gallery soon erupted into an impromptu haka, with some MPs joining in, prompting Speaker Gerry Brownlee to halt proceedings. “No, not that. The guarantee was that would not be taking place,” Brownlee stated before suspending the sitting. Parliament later reconvened and Brownlee announced an investigation into whether any members had prior knowledge of the haka, calling the act “contemptuous.” New Zealand Haka Protest: NZ’s Youngest MP Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke Performs Traditional Maori Dance, Tears Copy of Treaty Principles Bill As She Leads Stir in Parliament (Watch Video).

NEW: New Zealand parliament suspended after an unplanned haka broke out following newly elected PM Te Pati Maori's Oriini Kaipara's speech. Kaipara: ✋😵‍💫 Speaker of the House Gerry Brownlee: "No, not that. The guarantee was that would not be taking place... Unreal." Kaipara:… pic.twitter.com/36YMOJUhyH — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 9, 2025

