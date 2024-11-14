New Zealand's youngest Member of Parliament, Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke, led a dramatic protest in Parliament on November 14, performing a traditional Maori haka and tearing up a copy of the controversial Treaty Principles Bill. The Te Pati Maori MP followed this act by performing a haka, a traditional Maori dance, drawing attention to her opposition to the bill. Her bold move, captured in a viral video, led to a suspension of the session by Speaker Gerry Brownlee as the public gallery joined in the protest. The bill, introduced by the ACT New Zealand party, aims to alter the principles of the Treaty of Waitangi, which has been a cornerstone of governance and policy for over 180 years. Many Maori see the bill as a threat to their rights, prompting widespread protests across the country. Hana Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke, New Zealand's Youngest Female MP Performs Tribal 'Haka' in Maiden Parliament Speech; Video Goes Viral.

New Zealand MP Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke Tears Up Bill, Stages Haka Protest in Parliament

Indian Parliament is scary New Zealand: Hold my bear 👹 pic.twitter.com/vD7uf95NVp — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) November 14, 2024

