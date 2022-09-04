The American rock band Nirvana has won the “Nevermind” album cover controversy against Spencer Elden who claimed him being depicted as a naked four month old baby on the cover of the album was child pornography. US District Court judge stated that Spencer did not file the lawsuit during the ten year statute of limitations and hence the lawsuit has been dismissed, reports Reuters. Man Pictured as Baby on Nirvana's 'Nevermind' Album Cover Refiles Lawsuit.

Nirvana Wins Nevermind Naked Baby Lawsuit

Nevermind Album Cover

