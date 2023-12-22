In Los Angeles, a federal appeals court revived a child sexual exploitation lawsuit brought by Spencer Elden, who became famous for being photographed naked as a 4-month-old for 1991 Nirvana's "Nevermind" album cover. Elden claims enduring harm from the image, alleging a violation of child sexual abuse laws, despite no criminal charges being brought. Initially dismissed due to the statute of limitations, the appeals court reinstated the lawsuit, stressing that each republication of the image could result in new harm. Nirvana Wins Dismissal of Child Pornography Lawsuit Over ‘Nevermind’ Naked Baby Cover.

Nirvana's 'Nevermind' Album Cover Face New Issue:

US court revives lawsuit accusing Nirvana of sexual exploitation over ‘Nevermind’ album cover https://t.co/C8IfM5vwP4 — Guardian US (@GuardianUS) December 22, 2023

