The forthcoming second edition of NIRVANA Indian Culture & Cinema will honour filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker with the prestigious Medal of St. Tropez in recognition of his significant contributions to world cinema. Additionally, reports suggest that the festival will include a screening of the acclaimed film Swades starring Shah Rukh Khan, further enriching the event's cultural tapestry and cinematic offerings. Rishab Shetty Spotted Outside Ashutosh Gowariker's Office, Are They Joining Forces for a New Project?.

Ashutosh Gowariker to Be Honoured at Nirvana 2024:

