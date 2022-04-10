The voting on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan took place during the wee hours of April 10, in the Pakistan National Assembly. Prime Minister Imran Khan's government failed the no-confidence motion that was filed against him by the Opposition, thus making him the first Pakistan PM to be voted out. Shehbaz Sharif is likely to be the next PM of Pakistan. A few minutes before the no-confidence vote, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, and Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri resigned from their positions ahead of the no-trust vote against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Check tweet:

#BREAKING | Shehbaz Sharif likely to be the next PM of Pakistan pic.twitter.com/SjnIc5z8Ng — News18 (@CNNnews18) April 9, 2022

PDM won the no confidence vote

#BIG Imran Govt Falls, PDM Wins The No Confidence Vote...@CMShehbaz to be the New PM of Pakistan... — Ashish Kumar Singh (ABP News) (@AshishSinghLIVE) April 9, 2022

