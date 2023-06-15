Japan’s Defense Ministry said North Korea appears to have test-fired a suspected ballistic missile Thursday. Earlier in April 2023, Pyongyang had an unspecified ballistic missile towards the Sea of Japan. North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile Towards Sea or Japan, Japanese PM's Office Issues Warning of 'Taking All Necessary Precautions'.

North Korea Fires Suspected Ballistic Missile:

BREAKING: North Korea has fired a suspected ballistic missile — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) June 15, 2023

