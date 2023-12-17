The United States on Saturday, December 16, reiterated its warning to North Korea stating that any nuclear attack on the US would result "in the end of the Kim regime". A joint statement was also issued by the US-South Korean Nuclear Consultative Group which reaffirmed that any nuclear attack by Pyongyang on South Korea "will be met with a swift, overwhelming, and decisive response." "The United States reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to provide extended deterrence to the ROK (Republic of Korea) backed by the full range of US capabilities including nuclear." the statement published by the White House read. Kim Jong Un ‘Left in Tears’: North Korean Leader Cries During Speech as He Urges Women to Have More Babies (Watch Video).

US Warns North Korea Over Nuclear Attack

Washington on Saturday reiterated its warning to North Korea that any nuclear attack on the United States would result “in the end of the Kim regime.”https://t.co/P6qwll4KtH — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) December 16, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)