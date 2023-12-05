The North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was left in tears as he made a last-ditch appeal to women in the country to have more babies. In an attempt to bolster national authority, the latter informed them that it was their responsibility to put an end to the nation's poor birth rate. During his speech to thousands of women attending the National Mothers Meeting in Pyongyang on Sunday, December 3, he was observed wiping his eyes with a handkerchief.

The thousands of ladies in attendance showered the impassioned plea with adoration, making it look extremely orchestrated. A video of Kim Jong Un's speech is currently doing rounds on social media. North Korea Leader Kim Jong Un Dismisses His Military Chief, Calls for War Preparations Ahead of US-South Korea Military Drills.

Kim Jong Un Cries During Speech

NEW: North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un cries as he tells women to have more babies pic.twitter.com/F07pENE3cC — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) December 5, 2023

