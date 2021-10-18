Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on October 17 shared a picture of one of the largest rock engravings of Buddha in Jahan Abad, Swat.

Here is the Pic:

One of the largest rock engravings of Buddha, almost 2000 years old, located in Jahan Abad, Swat. pic.twitter.com/FOfwojFkJC — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 17, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)