In what can be seen as a historic judgment, a child rapist from Pennsylvania, United States has been sentenced to 3,000 years in prison. As per a report in BNO News, the Pennsylvania child rapist is one of the longest sentences in the history of the United States. The accused, a resident of Pennsylvania had allegedly raped a girl on a daily basis for at least six years. The accused identified as Matthew Perry (44) was convicted of raping a young girl thousands of times during a six-year period. Reportedly, the accused started raping the girl when she was 5 years old. Pennsylvania Lawmaker Brian Ellis, Accused of Raping Woman in 2015, Resigns.

Pennsylvania Child Rapist Sentenced to 3,000 Years in Prison

Pennsylvania child rapist sentenced to 3,000 years in prison, one of the longest sentences in U.S. history https://t.co/izreboEVnM — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) March 28, 2023

