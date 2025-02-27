A video has emerged showing the moment a car was swallowed by a sinkhole in Philadelphia's Port Richmond neighborhood in the US. The sinkhole opened on Birch Street at 1:30 p.m. on February 25, prompting road closures between Salmon and Edgemont streets. Emergency crews continue repairs, with the area remaining closed as of Wednesday. US Supreme Court Temporarily Blocks Order for Donald Trump Administration To Release Billions of Dollars in Foreign Aid.

Philadelphia Road Cave-In

This is the moment the ground opened up...pic.twitter.com/saG0GBnDSU https://t.co/bk10UlPj5W — Volcaholic 🌋 (@volcaholic1) February 26, 2025

