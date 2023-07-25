In an unfortunate incident that took place in Greece, a firefighting plane crashed in the country. A video of the firefighting plane crashing in Greence amid ongoing wildfires has gone viral on social media. The 49-second video clip shows a firefighting plane crashing in the country amid ongoing wildfires in Greece. As per various news reports, the firefighting plane crashed on the Greek island of Evia. Two people were said to be on board the plane. Greece Wildfire Video: Wildfires Continue To Rage on Rhodes Island, 19,000 People Evacuated.

Firefighting Plane Crashes in Greece

BREAKING: A firefighting plane has crashed in Greece amid ongoing wildfirespic.twitter.com/JkYbX2Zsmw — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) July 25, 2023

BREAKING: Firefighting plane crashes on Greek island of Evia. 2 people were on board pic.twitter.com/qV4QTBxZaR — BNO News (@BNONews) July 25, 2023

