Pope Francis, 88, was admitted to a hospital in Rome on Friday for tests and treatment for bronchitis, the Vatican announced. The pontiff, who has experienced breathlessness in recent days, has been delegating officials to read his speeches. He was admitted after completing his morning audiences. The Vatican has not provided further details on his condition but assured that he is receiving necessary medical care. Further updates on his health are awaited. Pope Francis Visit to India Likely After 2025, Says Cardinal George Jacob Koovakad.

Pope Francis Hospitalised for Bronchitis Treatment

BREAKING - Pope Francis hospitalised with bronchitis: Vaticanhttps://t.co/MGTVM0haE8 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) February 14, 2025

