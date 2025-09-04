The Powerball winning numbers for Wednesday, September 3, 2025, are out on the official website, powerball.com. They are 61, 29, 69, 16, 03 with Powerball 22 and Power Play: 2X. Wondering who won the Powerball jackpot, now estimated at USD 1.40 billion? So far, no winner has been announced for the jackpot. Powerball draws take place at 10:59 PM (local time) every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday, with the next drawing scheduled for Saturday, September 6. Operated by the Multi-State Lottery Association (MUSL), Powerball is one of the most popular lotteries in the US. Participants select five numbers between 1 and 69 for the white balls and one number between 1 and 26 for the red Powerball. Players can win prizes in nine different ways, with the jackpot awarded for matching all five white balls and the red Powerball. The jackpot continues to grow until claimed. Powerball Winning Numbers for Saturday, August 31, 2025: Who Won the USD 1 Billion Powerball Jackpot?

