German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, on Friday, February 16, said that allowing Russian President Vladimir Putin to succeed would be more expensive than helping Ukraine. "Putin wants to subjugate Ukraine," Olaf Scholz said. The German chancellor also said that if Vladimir Putin succeeds, then it is not a return to peace but it's a prelude to the next aggression. Cancer Vaccines: Vladimir Putin Says Russia Is Close to Creating Vaccine for Cancer.

Putin Wants to Subjugate Ukraine

