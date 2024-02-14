Russia President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russian scientists were close to creating vaccines for cancer that could soon be available to patients. Vladimir Putin said in televised comments that "we have come very close to the creation of so-called cancer vaccines and immunomodulatory drugs of a new generation". Vladimir Putin 'Would Be Assassinated' if Russia Backs Out of Ukraine War, Claims Elon Musk.

Russia Is Close to Creating Cancer Vaccines, Says Vladimir Putin

BREAKING: Putin says Russia is close to creating cancer vaccines — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) February 14, 2024

