As Britain bids farewell to Queen Elizabeth II, plan for the days after her death is underway. It is called “Operation London Bridge”. Here’s what we know about the funeral plans and how the country will lay its longest-serving monarch to rest. Majesty will now lie in state until her funeral, before being buried alongside her parents and her husband, Prince Philip, in Windsor.

The State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will take place at Westminster Abbey on September 19 (Monday). Before the State Funeral, The Majesty will Lie-in-State in Westminster Hall for four days, to allow the public to pay their respects.

Read Full Plan Here:

The State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday 19th September. Prior to the State Funeral, The Queen will Lie-in-State in Westminster Hall for four days, to allow the public to pay their respects. — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 10, 2022

