Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral will be held on Monday 19 September at Westminster Abbey. Senior UK politicians and former prime ministers are also expected to attend the funeral, which will be televised.

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral will be held on Monday 19 September at Westminster Abbey after she lies in state for four days https://t.co/FyQB3RNz6e — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) September 10, 2022

