Nepal’s Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak has offered to resign, taking moral responsibility for the deaths of at least 20 people and injuries to over 250 during violent Gen Z protests against the government’s social media ban. The demonstrations, which erupted in Kathmandu, saw students demanding the lifting of the ban on platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, while also protesting alleged corruption. Clashes intensified near the parliament as protesters entered restricted zones, prompting authorities to impose curfews around key government buildings, including the President’s and Prime Minister’s residences. Lekhak informed party leaders of his decision during a meeting at President Sher Bahadur Deuba’s residence on Monday evening, September 8, stating the heavy loss of life and property necessitated his moral accountability. Hospitals in the capital reported their emergency wards were overwhelmed with injured protesters. Nepal Gen Z Protest Death Toll: 16 Dead As Police Fire on Youths Opposing Social Media Ban in Several Parts of Country.

Nepal Home Minister Offers Resignation Over Deadly Gen Z Protests

🇳🇵 Nepal’s Home Minister offers resignation Nepal's Interior Minister Ramesh Lekhak has offered to resign, taking moral responsibility for the deaths of 20 and injuries to more than 250 students participating in protests during today's violent clashes. pic.twitter.com/Y4vFUSYUSC — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) September 8, 2025

Gen Z Protests Against Social Media Ban in Nepal

#WATCH | Nepal: People in Kathmandu stage a massive protest against the government over alleged corruption and the recent ban on social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and others. At least 18 people have died and more than 250 people have been injured… pic.twitter.com/zz0mLm5VQ6 — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)