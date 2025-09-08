At least 16 people were killed in Nepal after police opened fire on thousands of youths protesting the government’s ban on 26 social media platforms, including Facebook, WhatsApp and YouTube. The Gen Z protest erupted in Kathmandu and other cities, turning violent as demonstrators clashed with police, vandalised the Parliament gate, and attempted to break barricades to enter the building. Authorities extended curfew in several sensitive areas of the capital, including the President’s and Prime Minister’s residences, to curb further unrest. The curfew, enforced under Section 6 of the Local Administration Act, restricts movement, gatherings, and demonstrations until 10 PM. Nepal ‘Gen Z’ Protest Death Toll: 9 Dead in Violent Protests in Kathmandu and Other Cities, Curfew Imposed in Several Parts of Country.

Nepal Gen Z Protests Leave 16 Dead in Police Firing

#BREAKING: Around 16 deaths have been confirmed during the Gen Z-led youth march in Nepal protesting the government’s ban on 26 social media platforms: Sources pic.twitter.com/P1dB0mldKd — IANS (@ians_india) September 8, 2025

