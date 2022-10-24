Rishi Sunak has been confirmed as the new Tory leader, making him the UK's next prime minister. Rishi Sunak is all set to take over former UK PM Liz Truss, who resigned after being in office for 44 days. After being confirmed as the new leader of the Conservative Party, Rishi Sunak has created history as he is all set to become Britain’s first Indian-origin Prime Minister.

Rishi Sunak Confirmed As New Tory Leader

BREAKING: Rishi Sunak confirmed as new Tory leader, making him the UK’s next prime minister — BNO News (@BNONews) October 24, 2022

